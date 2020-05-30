e-paper
Mumbai Police shares video of official, his wife, and two kids retuning home after beating Covid-19. Watch

Mumbai Police shares video of official, his wife, and two kids retuning home after beating Covid-19. Watch

“When this family tested positive for COVID19, they took the virus head on and emerged victorious,” Mumbai Police tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: May 30, 2020 20:55 IST
The image shows the Mumbai Police official with his family. (Twitter/Mumbai Police)
         

Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share a video which has now been tagged as being inspirational by many. The video shows a tale of hope amid these trying times. It details the story of an official of the department and his family who were tested positive for coronavirus and how they have now emerged victorious.

“When this family tested positive for COVID19, they took the virus head on and emerged victorious,” the department wrote in the tweet’s caption. In the following lines they added that among those who tested positive were two kids of the official, 9 years and 6 years old. The caption then described that this official from Samtanagar police station has now returned back home. Not just that, he is also ready to join back duty and serve the city again.

The video shows the two kids along with their parents walking as people shower flower petals on them. The bystanders, who are their neighbours, also claps to welcome the #CoronaHeroes back to their home. The clip ends with a caption on the screen that reads, “We wish this family of fighters a healthy life ahead.”

Since being shared the video has received close to 14,000 views – and counting. It has also gathered tons of appreciative comments from people. There were many who simply wrote “Hats off!” to express themselves.

“So proud of this family,” wrote a Twitter user. “Just great,” wrote another. “A warm welcome to all,” expressed a third. “This is so inspiring,” tweeted a fourth and the same notion was expressed by several others too.

What do you think of the video by Mumbai Police?

Also Read | Mumbai cop who said ‘I’ll be back on duty soon’ after testing positive for COVID-19 returns home

