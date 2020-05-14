e-paper
Mumbai cop who said ‘I’ll be back on duty soon’ after testing positive for COVID-19 returns home

Mumbai Police has tweeted the good news that the policeman has beaten coronavirus and is now “hale and hearty.”

it-s-viral Updated: May 14, 2020 11:28 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the policeman previously going for his treatment.
The image shows the policeman previously going for his treatment. (Twitter/Mumbai Police)
         

Mumbai Police, a few days ago, took to Twitter to share an encouraging and heartening video of a 29-year-old policeman who tested positive for coronavirus. The video shows how before going away for treatment, the brave cop assured his colleagues by telling them not worry and that he will be back on duty soon.

In an update to that incident, Mumbai Police has tweeted the good news that the policeman has beaten coronavirus and is now “hale and hearty.” Not just that, the young cop is also looking forward to report back to duty as soon as possible.

“Our 29 year old #CoronaWarrior is back. He is hale & hearty and looks forward to report back on duty. Welcome back, hero!” the department tweeted and also shared a video.

Since being shared the post has gathered over 10,000 likes and close to 1,800 retweets. Additionally, the video has also garnered about 1.5 lakh views. From welcoming the hero to posting emotional replies, people shared all sorts of reactions.

“Welcome back warrior,” wrote a Twitter user. “Kudos to your never give-up attitude. Welcome back hero. Together we can and we will,” expressed another. “You guys rock! Gratitude,” tweeted a third. “Who is cutting the onions?” said another.

