Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states brace for heavy rainfall; IMD issues red alert

Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to receive heavy rainfall today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Ranchi: NDRF personnel rescue people from their flood-affected residence after heavy rains, in Ranchi, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024(PTI)

The weather forecasting agency said that the depression, as of 5.30 am, lay centred around 70 km south-southwest of Gaya (Bihar) and 60 km east-northeast of Daltonganj (Jharkhand). The system is projected to continue its west-northwest trajectory across northwest Jharkhand, southeast Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, and adjoining north Chhattisgarh over the next 48 hours.

Under its influence, Jharkhand is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall in most places, and heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places on August 3. Northwest Jharkhand may witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall.

Bihar is likely to see light to moderate rainfall in most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected from August 3 to 6.

Northern parts of Chhattisgarh will witness light to moderate rainfall, with some areas seeing heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rainfall on August 3, according to the IMD.

The Sub-Himalayan region of West Bengal will have light to moderate rainfall across most areas, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places from August 3 to 6. The rest of the state will experience similar rainfall activity on August 3.

In East Madhya Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for most locations, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from August 3 to 4. Extremely heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places on August 3. West Madhya Pradesh will see light to moderate rainfall at most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely from August 3 to 5.

East Uttar Pradesh is also expected to experience light to moderate rainfall at many locations, with a few places experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy rainfall on August 3.

From August 4 to 6, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers is likely in the region.

East Rajasthan will see light to moderate rainfall in most areas, with isolated heavy rainfall likely from August 3 to 6. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected on August 3, and extremely heavy rainfall is very likely on August 4.

Impact of heavy rainfall

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions, as heavy rainfall can lead to these severe disruptions. Localised flooding of roads and waterlogging in low-lying areas are expected, leading to the closure of underpasses, especially in urban regions. Heavy rainfall may occasionally reduce visibility, disrupting traffic in major cities due to waterlogged roads, resulting in increased travel times. Minor damage to kutcha roads and possible damage to vulnerable structures are also expected. The risk of localised landslides, mudslides, landslips, mud slips, and mud sinks is high, particularly in hilly areas.