Less than normal rainfall in 6 northeast states; Manipur deficit highest at 48%

Most states in the northeast received less than normal rainfall in June and July this year, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed. Assam witnessed heavy rainfall early in July when several districts were inundated. (AFP photo)

According to IMD, the same trend is likely to continue in August and September as well—the second half of the monsoon season, which in turn could impact crop yields and power generation.

Till the end of July, Arunachal Pradesh had 19% less rainfall than normal, Assam got 5% less, Nagaland received 26% less, Manipur at 48% less while Mizoram and Tripura received 32% and 11% less precipitation respectively.

Meghalaya was the only state which recorded 1% more rainfall than normal in the first two months of monsoon this year.

The IMD had categorised rainfall in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram as deficient this season.

“In northeast, the normal rainfall figures are higher than rest of India. Therefore, even if there’s little less precipitation, the figures reflect that. Our long-range forecast of the monsoon issued in May had already predicted below normal rainfall in some areas of northeast. So, this was expected,” said Sunit Das, scientist at IMG office in Guwahati.

Also Read:Himachal cloudbursts: 50 missing; IMD issues flash floods warning, ‘red alert’ for Kullu, Mandi, Kangra

According to IMD data, rainfall in all northeastern states saw a decline in intensity than normal in July.

In July, Meghalaya recorded 19% less rainfall, Manipur 42%, Arunachal Pradesh recorded 31% less rainfall, Assam 21% while Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura received 26% less rainfall.

“Usually, northeast receives most rainfall due to instances of monsoon trough. This season there has been less of that, and it could be one reason for less rainfall. The trend will continue for August and September due to impact of La Nina,” said Das.

While most parts of the country are expected to get normal and above normal rainfall in August and September, the trend of less rainfall is likely to continue all over the northeast, IMD stated.

“Many parts of northeast and adjoining areas of east India, Ladakh, Saurashtra ad Kutch and some isolated pockets of central and peninsular India where below normal rainfall is likely,” an IMD release issued on Thursday, said.