Himachal cloudbursts: 50 missing; IMD issues flash floods warning, ‘red alert’ for Kullu, Mandi, Kangra | Top Updates

Cloudbursts in Mandi, Shimla, and Kullu districts on Thursday left around 50 people missing, while two bodies were recovered. More rain is expected on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi. Houses after some part washed away in the river following a flood caused by a cloudburst, at the Baladhi village in Kullu on Thursday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Himachal Pradesh cloudbursts | Latest Updates

1. A flash flood warning has been sounded for six districts of the state for Friday. According to the IMD statement, the districts at risk are Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Chamba, and Sirmaur.

2. Additional chief secretary of Himachal Pradesh Onkar Chand Sharma said an alert for heavy rain has been issued until August 2, with more alerts to be issued based on IMD data.

3. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Union home minister has assured all possible help and announced that two additional NDRF teams are being sent. BJP chief Nadda also called twice. He added that he has spoken to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

4. Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been closely monitoring the situation in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, in the wake of heavy rains and a cloudburst, and has asked top officials to ensure all possible assistance is provided to those affected.

5. The Indian Army has mobilised its assets for rescue operations. Three columns, with a total strength of 125 personnel, one Engineer Task Force, and one Medical Team consisting of 20 personnel, have been deployed at the cloudburst site in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh.

IMD rain forecast for Himachal Pradesh today

• Low hills/plains: Rain at most places

• Middle hills: Rain at most places

• High hills: Rain at many places

Heavy rains have battered parts of the state since late Wednesday evening.

Palampur recorded the highest rainfall at 212 mm, followed by Chauri with 203 mm, Dharamshala with 183.2 mm, Jogindernagar with 161 mm, and Kangra with 150 mm. Shimla also received 64.6 mm, while Sainj saw 61 mm of rain.