Rain havoc in hill states as several dead, missing

Torrential rain pummelled Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand following a string of cloudbursts on Thursday morning, leading to brimming rivers sweeping away houses, wrecking bridges and decimating roads — the latest ecological challenges for the fragile hill states that have been battered by the climate crisis. The damaged Manali-Chandigarh highway in Kullu on Thursday. (PTI)

Authorities in the two states said that at least 17 people were killed and several others feared washed away, warning that the chances of finding survivors were dim despite relief efforts by teams from the army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), apart from state disaster relief forces and local police.

Four people were killed and over 50 missing following cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh, where rains washed away key public infrastructure, including parts of the main highway between Chandigarh and Manali, according to officials aware of the matter. Meanwhile, four people were still in a tunnel that was cut off after a landslide in Kullu district, with authorities pausing rescue efforts after sunset, adding that they will resume on Friday morning.

In neighbouring Uttarkahand, at least 13 people were killed, six injured and one person remained missing after overnight showers rocked the state’s brittle infrastructure and prompted authorities to rescue 1,500 pilgrims stranded on various spots along the Kedarnath Yatra route.

Over the past 24 hours, heavy showers also lashed Rajasthan, where four people were killed, Delhi, which reported six deaths in rain-related incidents, Gurugram, where three people were electrocuted, and Noida, where two died in a house collapse.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday warned that a reprieve may not be forthcoming, with north India predicted to receive rain for at least five more days. It issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh, warning Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts of strong spells of rain on Friday.

Crucially, severe rain in Himachal Pradesh in July last year triggered a domino effect that engulfed parts of Punjab and Haryana, and eventually led to the Yamuna river swelling in Delhi and swallowing vast swathes of its banks in the Capital’s worst floods ever. Experts and officials have, as a result, kept a close eye on rains in the hill state. To be sure, Himachal Pradesh recorded more than 300 cloudbursts at the time.

On Thursday, the Himachal Pradesh emergency operation centre said the state reported cloudbursts in Kullu, Padhar in Mandi and Rampur in Shimla districts.

A cloudburst near Shrikhand Mahadev, Kullu, on Wednesday night triggered flash floods in Sarpara, Ganvi and Kurban drain, which in turn fed the larger Samej Khud drains in Rampur, killing two people and leaving about 30 missing, said Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

The showers pushed up levels of the Parvati and Beas rivers in Kullu, sending sheets of water roaring downstream.

Landslides also wrecked the Manali-Chandigarh National Highway at several places, said an official.

Army, NDRF, SDRF and ITBP teams were deployed to rescue missing people.

Kullu deputy commissioner Torul S Raveesh also said a breach was reported in the Malana Dam, but assured that the situation “is under control.”

“Some people are stuck in the Malana I hydropower project. They are in underground buildings and safe. NDRF and Home Guard teams are making efforts to rescue them,” she said.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convened an emergency meeting of senior officers

“Saving valuable human lives is the top priority at the moment and all government machinery will focus on this,” he said.

“The cloudburst incident took place around 4.40am. Around 50 people are missing and two bodies have been recovered. Heavy rain is expected in the next 36 hours. The DC (district commissioner), SDRF, and NDRF teams have reached the spot. I have also spoken to the Union home minister (Amit Shah),” said Sukhu.

Shah assured Sukhu of central assistance and NDRF support.

Himachal Pradesh received an average of 37.7mm rainfall on Thursday, nearly three times the normal of 9.3mm. Shimla, Kullu and Mandi reported an excess of 264%, 453% and 300% respectively.

Uttarakhand received 37.8mm of rain in 24 hours till 8.30am on Thursday, but much of this was concentrated in Haridwar and Dehradun.

Sharp showers began lashing the state around 8pm on Wednesday, inundating several parts of Haridwar and Dehradun and swelling several rivers. As the water gushed downstream, water levels in the Alaknanda river Rudraprayag began shot up to 1,974.6m at 10pm, just a metre short of the warning level.

The local Met office said Dehradun clocked 172mm of rain.

A house collapsed in Bharpur village of Haridwar district, killing four people and injuring six, said police, adding that two people were electrocuted at Roorkee bus stand.

In Jakhanyali village, Tehri district, three members of a family were killed in a landslide that barrelled through their roadside eatery following a cloudburst, said officials

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Jakhanyali village and met families of those killed.

“I have directed officials concerned to provide immediate relief to the disaster-affected people and assess the damages in the affected areas,” he said.

Authorities rescued more than 1,500 pilgrims stranded on the Kedarnath route, which was battered by boulders amid the rain and landslides.

Officials said 425 pilgrims were brought to safety from Lincholi and Bhimbali districts using helicopters and 1,100 pilgrims were escorted to Sonprayag on foot.

Tarkeshwar Singh, a pilgrim from Nepal said, “I left for Kedarnath Dham from Gaurikund on Wednesday. But after trekking a short while, I stopped because it started raining heavily and was stranded. I was rescued by an NDRF team that arrived in the morning”.