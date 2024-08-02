August likely to be wetter than July in Chandigarh

While the city logged below average rain in July, the long-range forecast released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday indicates August will bring in higher rain. As per IMD officials, while chances of rain will continue in the coming days as well, intensity is likely to be lesser. It will further decrease from August 4. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per the long-range forecast, which is prepared by using probability models, there is a high probability that the city will receive above average rain in August. The normal rain for the month is 284.8 mm. The average maximum and minimum temperature is also expected to remain on the higher side.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “We had expected July also to get above average rain, but the La Niña current didn’t develop as much as we expected. Overall, the monsoon system has not been weak and it has led to heavy rains in many places in the country, but for monsoon winds to reach Chandigarh, which is far from Bay of Bengal, a cyclonic circulation is needed over the Bay of Bengal. We didn’t have this, due to which the heavy monsoon winds were only able to reach till South Delhi. We also didn’t have any active western disturbances as such in July.”

23.8 mm rain recorded

August is already off to a wet start with 23.8 mm rain recorded on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday at IMD’s Sector 39 observatory. The airport observatory also recorded 39.4 mm rain.

As per IMD officials, while chances of rain will continue in the coming days as well, intensity is likely to be lesser. It will further decrease from August 4.

Because of the rain, the day temperature also fell five notches, going down from 37.4°C on Wednesday to 32.6°C on Thursday, 0.6 degree below normal. The minimum temperature also fell from 28.6°C on Wednesday to 25.6°C on Thursday, 1.1 degree below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 24°C and 26°C.