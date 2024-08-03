More rain likely till August 6 in Himachal: Weatherman

The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a “yellow” alert for rain, thunderstorm and lightning in isolated places in ten of the state’s 13 districts till August 6. Rescue operation underway at the cloudburst hit Rampur which left 4 people dead and 49 missing, in Rampur on Friday. (ANI)

“Light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning likely at isolated places in the districts of Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur and Kangra,” the alert read.

A warning was also sounded for the possibility of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas and damage to plantations and standing crops and houses due to strong winds, and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, showers continued in parts of the state, albeit with much lesser intensity.

The three worst-hit districts of Shimla, Kullu and Mandi which received an excess of 264%, 453% and 300% on August 1, all witnessed sub-normal rainfall on Friday

Restoration work underway on Manali-Chandigarh highway

Restoration work, meanwhile, continued on the Manali-Chandigarh highway, which had been damaged at multiple places after rain-triggered flooding and landslides between Wednesday night and Thursday.

Dhruv and Tara Narula, who had to travel back to their home in Shanag, around 3 km from Manali on Thursday, decided to reschedule their journey due to the inclement weather. “We were informed about the damaged road and the alternate route to reach Shanag but considering the weather we decided to stay back,” Dhruv said.

Notably, the Kullu deputy commissioner had in a post on ‘X’ late on Thursday said the Kullu to Mandi road via Kamand is open for light motor vehicles, adding that restoration work was underway near the Pandoh Dam.