BJP accuses Congress of cartel ties: 'Rahul Gandhi's mohabbat ki dukaan selling drugs'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday targeted the Congress party following the arrest of Tushar Goyal, the alleged kingpin behind Delhi's drug bust.

“Rahul Gandhi's mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love) selling drugs,” BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi told a press conference.

Drugs worth ₹5,600 crore have been seized in Delhi, which is significant considering that during the UPA regime from 2006 to 2013, only ₹768 crore worth of drugs was seized, said Trivedi.

“From 2014 to 2022, our government seized drugs worth ₹22,000 crore. The main accused in yesterday's drug bust, Tushar Goyal, is the chief of the Indian Youth Congress' RTI Cell, making this a very serious matter,” he added.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Trivedi said that with Goyal's arrest, it is now clear that “Rahul Gandhi's mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love) was already showcasing items of hatred, and now it is selling drugs also.”

He questioned the Congress party's relationship with Tushar Goyal and asked whether the party was using the money for elections.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said that Rahul Gandhi must explain the alleged involvement of the Congress party in the drug cartel and their attempts to allegedly ruin the lives of millions of young men and women.

“This is massive. Yesterday, 5,500 crore worth of drugs were confiscated by Delhi Police. Apparently, those behind the consignment have deep connection with the Congress and operate across Delhi, Haryana and wider NCR. The man arrested is a Youth Congress office bearer, who goes by the name Tushar Goel alias Dikki. His social profile establishes close association with Haryana Congress leadership, among others,” Malviya wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Rahul Gandhi must explain Congress’s involvement with the drug cartel and their attempts to ruin lives of millions of young men and women. To put it in perspective, under the Congress led UPA (2006-2013), only 768 crore worth of drugs were seized across India... On the contrary, under the BJP, between 2014-2022, drugs worth 22,000 crore have been recovered. A national party, peddling drugs, is scary beyond imagination,” he added.