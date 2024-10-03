Delhi drug bust: How police cracked 5,000-crore cocaine and marijuana haul, arrested Tushar Goyal, others | Details

It was a tip-off from a central intelligence agency that led the Delhi Police's Special Cell to crack down on a large drug consignment arriving at a godown owned by Tushar Goyal in the Mahipalpur area of the national capital, where it seized a huge cache of narcotics, including cocaine and hydroponic marijuana — a first for the city. Addl. CP (Special Cell) Pramod Kumar Kushwah addresses a press conference after an international module was busted with a seizure of 560kg cocaine, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (HT_PRINT)

The Delhi Police said in the first week of August, it received an input from a central government intelligence agency about an international narcotic drug cartel smuggling cocaine into Delhi.

Over the next three months, the team meticulously developed this information, identifying members of the cartel and keeping their activities under discreet surveillance.

In its operation, the Special Cell arrested four accused involved in the drug trade, who have been identified as Tushar Goyal (40) from Delhi's Vasant Enclave, Himanshu Kumar (27) from Hind Vihar in Delhi, Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) from Kurla, Mumbai.

Police said Tushar Goyal was the primary receiver and distributor of narcotics for this cartel in India, with key associates Himanshu Kumar and Aurangzeb Siddiqui.

Bharat Kumar Jain traveled from Mumbai to Delhi to collect a consignment of 15 kg of cocaine from Goyal. However, the main kingpin of the drug cartel is believed to be operating from a Middle Eastern country, police added.

In the international market, the approximate price of the recovered cocaine was ₹10 crore per kg, while hydroponic marijuana was valued at ₹50 lakh per kg, said police.

The drug haul included 562 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana produced in Thailand, estimated to be worth around ₹5,600 crore.

Sharing details of the accused, Delhi Police said that Tushar Goyal has graduated from IP University in Delhi in 2003 and he is the son of a prominent publisher, running Tushar Publication and Tulip Publication in Delhi.

After completing his studies, he took charge of his father's business. Following his marriage in 2008, Tushar ventured into leasing and adopted a lavish lifestyle.

During this period, he connected with the mastermind of a drug cartel based in Dubai, leading to his involvement in illegal drug activities.

Another accused, Himanshu Kumar completed his education up to class 12 in Delhi. After leaving school, he joined a gym and worked as a bouncer and security personnel for various clients. Eventually, he crossed paths with Tushar Goyal and became an associate in his drug cartel.

Aurangzeb Siddiqui studied up to class 11 in his hometown Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. He moved to Delhi in search of job opportunities and began working as a driver for Tushar Goyal’s household. Subsequently, he joined Tushar's drug cartel.

Meanwhile, Bharat Kumar Jain pursued his studies in Mumbai. Afterward, he connected with a local drug dealer and became involved in the drug cartel.