Amit Shah's big ‘drug-free India' pledge: ‘Unless we attack entire network…’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday termed drugs as a global menace, calling for a “drugs-free India”. Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the inauguration of Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal unit office, in Raipur, Sunday,(PTI)

The minister virtually unveiled the zonal unit office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur. He also chaired a review meeting on the narcotics scenario in the state.



“If we fight the battle against drugs in India with intensity, seriousness and a comprehensive strategy, we can win this battle. Illicit trafficking of narcotics in India severely impairs national security. The money earned from illicit drug trade promotes terrorism and left-wing extremism and weakens the country's economy,” Shah was quoted as saying.



The meeting was attended by Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai, Union home secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, NCB's director general and other top officials.



‘Drugs weaken national security’: Shah

The minister said that drugs not only ruin the country's young generation but also weaken the country's national security.

“Everyone should move forward together on the zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and fulfill PM Modi's resolve of a drug-free India,” he added, pointing out that the Centre will end the drug trade by establishing NCB offices in every state with the cooperation of the state governments.



While stressing using scientific methods in probing drug-trafficking cases, Shah called for a ‘Top to Bottom’ approach and dismantle the entire drugs network ruthlessly.



“Unless we attack the entire network, we will not be able to achieve the goal of a drug-free India,” he added.

Shah underlined four principles of “detection of drugs, destruction of the network, detention of the culprit and rehabilitation of the addict”.



The home minister said that between 2004 and 2014, a total of 1250 cases were registered whereas in the 10 years from 2014 to 2024, 4150 cases have been registered with a rise of 230%.



Between 2004 and 2014, there were a total of 1,360 arrests, which has now risen to 6,300, he added.