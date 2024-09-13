BJP claims ‘organ trade nexus’ at RG Kar Hospital, questions Mamata's role in ‘ 200 crore’ operation

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, citing news reports, alleged that the ongoing CBI investigation into the RG Kar rape and murder case is hinting at a multi-crore organ trade nexus in West Bengal government college. He also questioned chief minister Mamata Banerjee's role in the same. RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata (File Photo)

Malviya posted the screenshots and links of two news reports on X, posing multiple questions for Mamata Banerjee and the Bengal government over the rape and murder of a junior doctor in the RG Kar Medical College on August 9.

“CBI probe in the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital hints at over 200 crore rupee organ trade nexus in Bengal Medical Colleges. Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, who Mamata Banerjee desperately wanted to protect, is the chief coordinator of the nexus,” the BJP leader posted on X.

He further questioned whether the female doctor was brutally raped and murdered because she had “uncovered” the alleged wrongdoings of Sandip Ghosh. “Did Mamata Banerjee try to protect Ghosh because she is a beneficiary too and all this was happening under patronage?” he asked.

“The West Bengal Health Minister should surely know. If she didn’t, then she is incompetent and must be removed immediately, anyway,” the BJP IT Cell chief said.

Malviya further demanded that CBI investigate the presence of three doctors - Soutrik Roy, Avik De and Saurav Paul - on the campus of RG Kar Hospital on the night of the crime, saying that these three have strong political connections.

A report by The Week said that preliminary CBI probe into the irregularities in the RG Kar Medical College revealed an alleged business of selling organs extracted from unidentified dead bodies, and the nexus has been operation for several years. Two persons close to the former principal Sandip Ghosh were also traced by the CBI and questioning them revealed strong evidence of illegal organ trade, the report claimed. HT cannot independently verify the information.

Currently, Sandip Ghosh is in the custody of the CBI as the agency further investigates irregularities in the medical college under his tenure. Ghosh has been accused of siphoning off funds from the hospital, and multiple properties attached to him were raided by CBI and ED.