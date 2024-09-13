CBI seeks narco analysis of Kolkata rape accused Sanjay Roy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved a Kolkata court seeking permission to subject Sanjay Roy, who is accused of raping and murdering a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, to narco analysis. Roy was produced in the court for a closed-door hearing for his consent on Friday. Sanjay Roy, the accused in the Kolkata rape-murder case. (HT PHOTO/File)

In 2010, the Supreme Court held that naro-analysis tests cannot be conducted without the consent of the accused. Narco analysis does have legal validity, but courts can grant limited admissibility after considering the circumstances under which it is conducted.

People aware of the matter said Roy was on Friday explained the process for naro-analysis during the hearing in the presence of his lawyer. The CBI has conducted a polygraph test on Roy and a few other people in this case.

The 31-year-old trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 10. The next day Kolkata Police arrested Roy and named him as the prime accused. Roy has claimed innocence and said he was being framed. On August 23, the Calcutta high court handed over the probe into the case to the CBI.