Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: Governor Ananda Bose says he will socially boycott Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has said that he will not share any public platform with chief minister Mamata Banerjee in view of people's outcry over the RG Kar hospital impasse. The governor has also announced a social boycott of the chief minister....Read More

The message came after a tense two-hour standoff between the West Bengal and protesting doctors in Kolkata.

A delegation of junior doctors – who have struck work now for over a month over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital – had reached the state secretariat for talks with the chief minister, but sat outside the auditorium for two hours because the government didn’t agree to their demand of live-streaming the negotiations.

Also Read | RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI collects dental impression of prime accused

Following this, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee indicated that the protesters were politically motivated and wanted her chair. She said that she was willing to resign for the sake of justice.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government has faced flak for its handling of the case, with accusations of tampering with evidence, bribery and more from the opposition and the victim's parents.