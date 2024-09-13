Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: Governor Ananda Bose says he will socially boycott Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has said that he will not share any public platform with chief minister Mamata Banerjee in view of people's outcry over the RG Kar hospital impasse. The governor has also announced a social boycott of the chief minister....Read More
The message came after a tense two-hour standoff between the West Bengal and protesting doctors in Kolkata.
A delegation of junior doctors – who have struck work now for over a month over the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital – had reached the state secretariat for talks with the chief minister, but sat outside the auditorium for two hours because the government didn’t agree to their demand of live-streaming the negotiations.
Also Read | RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI collects dental impression of prime accused
Following this, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee indicated that the protesters were politically motivated and wanted her chair. She said that she was willing to resign for the sake of justice.
The Mamata Banerjee-led government has faced flak for its handling of the case, with accusations of tampering with evidence, bribery and more from the opposition and the victim's parents.
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: CBI collects dental impression of Sanjay Roy
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: The CBI has collected the dental impression of Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, reports PTI.
"There were bite marks on the body of the woman and the post-mortem report has mentioned those. Our idea is to match those with the accused's dental impression," an unidentified official told the news agency.
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: ‘Willing to quit as CM if people want,’ says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she was willing to resign for the sake of justice after a tense two-hour standoff between the state and protesting doctors, ratcheting up the political controversy over the grisly rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata last month. More here.
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: Guv says he will socially boycott Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has said that he will not share any public platform with chief minister Mamata Banerjee in view of people's outcry over the RG Kar hospital impasse.
The governor has also announced a social boycott of the chief minister.