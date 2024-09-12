A team of the federal agency also questioned Roy, who is now lodged in the Presidency correctional home, on Wednesday
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday collected the dental impression of Sanjay Roy, prime accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, to use it as an evidence, people aware of the development said.
A team of the federal agency also questioned Roy, who is now lodged in the Presidency correctional home, on Wednesday.
“His swab and dental impression were collected by the federal agency in the jail,” said a person aware of the development.
A sample of dental impression was used as evidence for the first time in the Delhi gang-rape case of December 16, 2012.
The case came to light on August 9, when the body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH). The following day, the main accused Sanjay Roy was arrested.
See more
News/Cities/Kolkata/ RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI collects dental impression of prime accused Sanjay Roy