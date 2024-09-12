Unattended bag at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital sparks panic, bomb squad called in

Panic erupted at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday after an unattended bag was discovered on the premises, prompting the deployment of a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs. A suspicious bag was found near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The suspicious bag was found near an area where junior doctors have been protesting since August 9, though the spot was empty at the time as protests have moved to Swasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake, the headquarters of the West Bengal health department.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs investigating the site.

Police confirmed that no incriminating objects had been found so far.

"The bomb disposal squad is inspecting the bag," a police official said.

Further details are awaited.

Doctors protest in Kolkata

Protests outside Swasthya Bhavan, which began on September 10, have drawn thousands of junior doctors from across the state. They are demanding justice for their deceased colleague and sweeping reforms in the healthcare system.

The protesters' key demands include the arrest of those responsible for the crime, the resignation of the police commissioner and state health secretary, and disciplinary action against former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh.

The healthcare sector in West Bengal has been significantly impacted by the protests, with junior doctors’ cease-work affecting services across the state. The West Bengal government invited the doctors for discussions, but they have been insisting on the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and that the meeting be broadcast live for transparency.

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant issued a fresh invite for talks at 5pm to end the impasse over the RG Kar hospital medic's alleged rape and murder.

While the government accepted the doctors' demand for Mamata Banerjee's presence at the meeting, it rejected their prerequisite of a Live telecast of the talks.

"The meeting shall not be Live telecast. However, the same can be recorded to maintain transparency. This will serve the purpose intended from your end, while also maintaining the sanctity of the proceedings, ensuring that all discussions are accurately documented," the Chief Secretary stated in his letter.