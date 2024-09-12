Kolkata doctor rape-murder case live updates: ED searches house of Sandip Ghosh's father over financial irregularities

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Doctors, activists along with others participate in the protest rally, 'Vivek Jagoron Yatra' (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out search operation in connection with RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case at several places in Kolkata and suburban areas. The ED is also conducting searches at the residence of former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh's father Satya Prakash Ghosh....Read More

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government and the protesting doctors have come to a stalemate, after the doctors' demands to live broadcast their meeting was rejected by the government on Wednesday. The doctors also insisted that chief minister Mamata Banerjee be present for the meeting.

Defying a Supreme Court order and pleas from the Trinamool Congress to resume work, junior doctors continued to hold protests outside the Swasthya Bhavan in Kolkata.

Minister of state for health, Chandrima Bhattacharya said the government remained open to discussion but suggested that "political forces" might be influencing the protests.

Agitating doctors dismissed the health minister's claims as baseless and asserted that the protests would continue until their demands were met.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned prime suspect Sanjay Roy again, along with four junior doctors and two police officials on Wednesday.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, is the prime suspect in the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata. The CBI has reportedly ruled out the possibility of gang-rape in the August 9 incident.

Marking 34 days since the incident, protests have continued nationwide due to the outrage sparked by the horrific case. Ganesh pandals have also featured protest imagery and slogans posted in solidarity. Actor Mithun Chakraborty led a protest in Kolkata on Wednesday along with BJP members as well.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government has faced flak for its handling of the case, with accusations of tampering with evidence, bribery and more from the opposition and the victim's parents. Protestors have demanded that the chief minister step down along with police chief Vineet Goyal.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the matter on September 17, with the CBI filing a fresh report on the investigation into the case.