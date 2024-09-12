‘Never sought Mamata’s resignation': Doctors blame Bengal govt over failed meet to resolve RG Kar stalemate

After an attempt to resolve the medic unrest in Kolkata failed once again, agitating doctors on Thursday pointed the blame at the West Bengal government for its rigidness to not allow the live streaming of the meeting. The protestors also said they never sought chief minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation, as offered by her, over the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata last month. Kolkata: Junior doctors shout slogans as they sit on a dharna after the police stopped their protest march towards Swasthya Bhawan over the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder.(PTI)

The doctors said that Mamata Banerjee, through her remarks, was attempting to blame the medics for the impasse over the RG Kar issue, and that their ‘cease work’ agitation would continue until their demands were met.

“The chief minister's remarks are unfortunate. We wanted the talks to take place. However, the state administration was adamant about not allowing live streaming of the meeting. Our demands are justified. We wanted live streaming for the transparency of the meeting,” one of the agitating doctors said, reported PTI.

The talks were scheduled for 5pm in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, as demanded by the protesters. The CM waited for more than two hours to meet the agitating junior doctors. However, the meeting did not take place as scheduled.

The protesting doctors refused to hold any talks with the West Bengal government unless their demand for the live telecast of the meeting was met.

“We had never asked for her resignation and are neither here to press for it. We are here with our demands for the sake of justice for the murdered doctor of RG Kar Hospital. We wanted to resolve this issue. We are extremely unhappy that the talks did not take place. But we will still wait for a response from the administration,” the agitating doctor said.

Meanwhile, another protestor said that they never sought Mamata's resignation over the matter. She said that not even the parents of the victim doctor have demanded the chief minister's resignation.

“This is not our aim at all, our aim is justice (for the murdered RG Kar hospital doctor). Nowhere in our five demands have we demanded her resignation. Our demand is clear. We want those creating hurdles in the path of justice to be brought under the purview of law. Not even the parents of the victim have demanded her resignation,” she said.

This comes after CM Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that she is “ready to resign and leave the post for the sake of the people”, expressing her disappointment over the junior doctors' refusal to meet.

(With inputs from PTI)