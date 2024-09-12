Bengal governor to ‘socially boycott’ CM Mamata Banerjee amid outcry over RG Kar impasse

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in West Bengal, Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday announced his decision to “socially boycott” chief minister Mamata Banerjee, citing widespread public outcry over the ongoing RG Kar Medical College crisis. West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose speaks on RG Kar hospital incident, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.(PTI)

The impasse, which centres around the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor, has led to a prolonged strike by junior doctors, significantly impacting healthcare services in the state.

Governor Bose, in a strongly worded statement, expressed his dismay over the handling of the situation by the state government and the police.

"In solidarity with the Bengal society, I resolve that I will socially boycott the chief minister," he declared. “Socially boycott means I will not be sharing any public platform with the chief minister nor will I participate in any public program which involves the chief minister.”

The governor said he would fulfil his constitutional obligations, but his engagement with Banerjee would be limited to those duties.

"My role as Governor will be confined to the constitutional obligations which I have discharged in respect of the chief minister. Nothing more, nothing less," he said.

RG Kar stalemate

The RG Kar impasse, now in its 33rd day, has paralyzed healthcare services across state-run hospitals, with junior doctors continuing their strike despite a Supreme Court directive to resume duties. Banerjee, visibly frustrated, addressed the media on Thursday, saying she was "ready to resign" for the sake of the people and the victims of the alleged crime at RG Kar Medical College.

"I also want the victims to get justice, but this is not the way," Banerjee said, lamenting that the striking doctors had refused to engage in talks with her.

She waited for over two hours for the doctors to arrive at the state secretariat, Nabanna, but the talks failed to materialise as the protesters insisted on live-streaming the meeting—something Banerjee said was not possible due to the matter being sub judice.

"For the sake of the people, I am ready to resign," she said, apologizing to the public for the continued deadlock. "I thought the junior doctors would engage in talks for the sake of the patients and on humanitarian grounds."

Despite Banerjee’s overtures, the agitating doctors, who reached the gates of the secretariat, refused to enter for the scheduled talks. They demanded the meeting be live-streamed, accusing the government of opacity. Banerjee countered by offering to record the meeting and provide the footage with the Supreme Court's permission.

The crisis has resulted in the deaths of 27 patients and affected nearly 7 lakh people, according to Banerjee. "I too want justice for the victims, but the doctors must rejoin work following the SC verdict," she urged, stressing that her government had shown restraint by not taking action against the striking doctors.

Banerjee also suggested that "external instructions" might be influencing the junior doctors' refusal to negotiate. "Many tried to malign our government even on social media... They want the chair. I am ready to resign from my post for the sake of the people. I don't want the chair," she said.