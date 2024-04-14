BJP manifesto: PM Modi's big 'Sankalp' for senior citizens under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

All senior citizens above 70 years and the transgender community will be brought under the ambit of the Centre's health scheme Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after releasing the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Sunday, April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP's Sankalp Patra launch event for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT photo)

“The BJP has been working tirelessly to ensure social development and social inclusion in a true sense. The BJP has now taken the 'Sankalp' that every individual above 70 years of age will be brought within the purview of Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” Modi said.

“We have also decided to bring the transgender community under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana," he added.

Modi said the coming five years will be about women's contribution and participation. Women will be trained in IT, tourism, education, health, and retail sectors.

Modi also asserted that the BJP would work towards implementing the ‘one nation, one election’ initiative, and stressed that the Uniform Civil Code was in the national interest.

“The BJP will start working on the promises made in the manifesto immediately after the results are declared on June 4,” Modi said.

"I present this Sankalp Patra of the BJP as a document of 'Modi ki Guarantee' to the people of the nation for their blessings," the prime minister said BJP manifesto event.

Thiruvalluvar cultural centres

Reaching out the Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is seeking to get a foothold, Modi announced that the BJP will work towards building Thiruvalluvar cultural centres all over the world.

"We will build Thiruvalluvar cultural centres all over the world. The world's oldest Tamil language is our pride. BJP will undertake every effort to enhance the global reputation of Tamil language," Modi said.

Thiruvalluvar was a noted Tamil poet and philosopher.

'BJP manifesto embodies Modi ki Guarantees': Rajnath Singh

Earlier addressing the gathering, defence minister Rajnath Singh, who helmed the manifesto committee, said the manifesto embodies the guarantees the prime minister had given to the people of the country.

"Modi ki guarantee is equivalent to 24-carat gold and has emerged as the gold standard of governance," Rajnath Singh said.

Singh, who helmed the manifesto committee, said more than 15 lakh suggestions were received from across the country which have been incorporated into the manifesto.

The manifesto talks about implementing the one-nation, one-poll initiatives, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expansion of 5G networks and organising Ramayan festivals world over.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.