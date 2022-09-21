Home / India News / 'No low where Sambit Patra won't sink?' Congress on row over Rahul Gandhi's pic with hijab-clad girl

'No low where Sambit Patra won't sink?' Congress on row over Rahul Gandhi's pic with hijab-clad girl

india news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 05:50 AM IST

Shashi Tharoor asked whether there is no low to which BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra won't sink after the BJP leader on Tuesday accused Rahul Gandhi of minority appeasement as he had been clicked with a hijab-clad girl amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Shashi Tharoor said the girl is too young to be part of any vote bank politics after Samit Patra accused Rahul Gandhi of appeasement based on this photo of Bharat Jodo Yatra.&nbsp;
Shashi Tharoor said the girl is too young to be part of any vote bank politics after Samit Patra accused Rahul Gandhi of appeasement based on this photo of Bharat Jodo Yatra. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh

A fresh row was stoked after BJP's Sambit Patra on Tuesday posted a photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a hijab-clad girl during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and called it an appeasement stunt amid the hijab row. The photo was originally posted by the Congress on September 19. Sambit Patra shared the photo on Tuesday and wrote, "When votes are accounted for on the basis of religion... then it is called appeasement." Congress leaders tore into him and asked BJP to look beyond people's faith.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who is likely to contest the party's presidential election said Rahul Gandhi's gesture is just a decent one towards a kid. Asking BJP to learn to look beyond people's faith, Tharoor said Congress does not look at people through the prism of religion. "Is there no low to which BJP spokesperson won't sink? Tharoor said. "She is a little child and too young to be part of ant vote bank. Please spare her from your small-mindedness!" Tharoor tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate chastised Sambit Patra and said, "Sambit, I have not seen a worse person than you in my entire life. You did not even spare a kid. It is one thing to be rattled by the huge crowds in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but to be blinded by hate like this. You are the pits!" Jairam Ramesh retweeted Supriya's comment and wrote, "Worse than the pits".

Congress leader Pawan Khera said those who divide people based on their clothes are not desh-bhakts -- they are only 'Modi-bhakts'. "Found the divider of India," Pawan Khera tweeted.

Swaraj party founder Yogendra Yadav posted a collage of photos Rahul Gandhi took on his yatra -- to show the range of religion and wrote that people with poor eyesight can wear surma to see better.

This is the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the Congress after Rahul Gandhi began his 150-day Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari. The BJP and the Congress exchanged barbs over the arrangement for the yatris, Rahul Gandhi's branded t-shirt, his meeting with a controversial pastor etc.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi sambit patra jairam ramesh shashi tharoor + 2 more
rahul gandhi sambit patra jairam ramesh shashi tharoor + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out