BJP’s Manoj Tiwari bats for NRC in Delhi, says situation becoming dangerous

Shortly after the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was published Saturday, BJP MP from Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari said a similar exercise was needed in the national capital as situation was becoming dangerous because of illegal immigrants.

“National Register of Citizens (NRC) is needed in Delhi as situation is becoming dangerous. Illegal immigrants who have settled here are the most dangerous, we will implement NRC here as well,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Tiwari who is also the Delhi BJP chief, made the remarks following the publication of the final NRC list in Assam which excluded 1.9 million people.

This is not the first time Tiwari has demanded an NRC in the national capital to weed out illegal immigrants. He made a similar demand in May after a man in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area was stabbed to death. He had then said that the suspected killers could be Rohingyas or Bangladeshis.

Tiwari’s demand is in line with the BJP’s stand for NRC to expel illegal aliens. BJP president Amit Shah had earlier referred to illegal immigrants as “termites” who were a danger to the country’s security and said the BJP would not allow a single infiltrator to stay in India.

But the BJP’s initial enthusiasm for the NRC in Assam has dampened severely following the publication of the final list which left out many Bengali Hindus. Assam is the only state with an NRC which was first prepared in 1951.

Such was the BJP’s disappointment that Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he had lost all hope in the NRC and that the Centre the state government were discussing new evict to oust foreigners from the state.

