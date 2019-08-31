e-paper
Centre, Assam devising new ways to oust foreigners: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Speaking to the media ahead of the release of the final NRC list, Sarma said: “I have lost all hope in the NRC. I just want the day to pass off peacefully, without any incident.”

india Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Guwahati
(HT Photo)
         

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he had lost all hope in the National Register of Citizens as the Centre and the state government were discussing new ways to oust foreigners from the state.

Speaking to the media ahead of the release of the final NRC list, Sarma said: “I have lost all hope in the NRC. I just want the day to pass off peacefully, without any incident.”

The Minister further added: “Delhi and the Assam government are discussing new ways to oust foreigners from the state. I don’t think this is the final list, there are many more to come.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 11:07 IST

