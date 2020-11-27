‘BJP win in Hyderabad polls to mark beginning of TRS end’: JP Nadda

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:19 IST

The BJP will not rest until it conquers Hyderabad and then Telangana, underlined BJP president JP Nadda on Friday, adding a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the December 1 elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be the beginning of the end for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana.

Nadda, who took out a road show from Kothapet to Nagole on the outskirts of Hyderabad in which thousands of party workers participated braving heavy drizzle, exuded confidence that saffron flag would flutter in every division in the GHMC after the elections.

“After seeing the tremendous response from the people, I have no doubt that they have already decided to put an end to the rule of TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao. The GHMC elections would mark the beginning of the end for TRS in Telangana,” the BJP chief said.

Accusing the TRS government of pushing Telangana into a debt trap with heavy borrowings, Nadda said it was wrong on the part of KCR to make more promises to the people without even fulfilling the promises made in the last GHMC elections.

He said the BJP was the only party which had the vision to develop Hyderabad in a much better way. “The time is up for the TRS in Telangana and it is going to the BJP all the way in Hyderabad,” the BJP chief said.

Reacting to the criticism of TRS working president and state minister for municipal administration KT Rama Rao that BJP was roping in Delhi leaders for “gully elections,” Nadda said the BJP would definitely go wherever there was injustice to the people.

“We shall go anywhere to put an end to corrupt and monarchic rule of some leaders and bring the BJP to power. We shall not rest until our party conquers Hyderabad and then Telangana,” the BJP national president said.

Along with Nadda, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay, Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy and other seniors took part in the road show.

Meanwhile Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be campaigning for the BJP on Saturday. He would conduct a roadshow at Jeedimetla which is part of Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, besides addressing a public meeting at Shalibanda in old city of Hyderabad in the evening.

On Sunday, the last day of the campaign, Union home minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Secunderabad, party spokesman K Krishnasagar Rao said.