Body of BSF officer who drowned in river along India-Pak border found in Pakistan

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:11 IST

Three days after a Border Security Force (BSF) officer was swept away in a river along the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura Sector of Jammu district, his body was found on the Pakistan side of the stream on Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector Paritosh Mandal, who belonged to Nadia district of West Bengal , was on patrol duty on September 28 when he drowned in Aik Nallah, BSF said in a statement.

The BSF and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out a joint search operation to locate the officer. Pak Rangers and locals also assisted the operation that lasted three days.

Aik Nallah is a river that flows from India to Pakistan and often swells during rains leading to flash floods.

“On Tuesday morning, all hopes of his survival ended when counterpart informed Border Security Force about recovery of his body deep inside Pakistan territory. The body of SI Paritosh Mondal is to be handed over by Pak Rangers at BOP Octroi with all force decorum and drills,” BSF said.

IG BSF Jammu expressed grief over the death of the 54-year-old officer, who sacrificed his life while saving lives of his other soldiers, BSF’s statement read.

BSF Jammu also conveyed gratitude to SDRF, villagers and Pak Rangers who came forward to assist the search operation.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 16:41 IST