BSF officer swept away in river along India-Pak border

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:28 IST

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer on patrol duty was swept away in a river along the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura Sector of Jammu district on Saturday evening.

“Sub-inspector Paritosh Mondal, 54, is a native of West Bengal. The incident happened near Jai Kishan post. He was on a patrol duty along with two constables around 7 pm when he slipped into the river. He has been missing since then,” a senior BSF officer said.

The officer said that the BSF has contacted the Pakistani rangers because the river flows into Pakistan. The BSF, State Disaster Response Force and police have launched a search operation to find the officer, he added.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 16:28 IST