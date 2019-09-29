e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

BSF officer swept away in river along India-Pak border

Search operations to find the officer have been launched by the BSF, State Disaster Response Force and police .

india Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
A Border Security Force officer was swept away in a river on Saturday.
A Border Security Force officer was swept away in a river on Saturday.(HT Photo)
         

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer on patrol duty was swept away in a river along the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura Sector of Jammu district on Saturday evening.

“Sub-inspector Paritosh Mondal, 54, is a native of West Bengal. The incident happened near Jai Kishan post. He was on a patrol duty along with two constables around 7 pm when he slipped into the river. He has been missing since then,” a senior BSF officer said.

The officer said that the BSF has contacted the Pakistani rangers because the river flows into Pakistan. The BSF, State Disaster Response Force and police have launched a search operation to find the officer, he added.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 16:28 IST

tags
trending topics
Bigg Boss 13 Premiere Live UpdatesNavratri 2019 WishesNavratri Fasting RulesAkshay KumarNavratri 2019World Heart Day 2019Amazon vs Flipkart SaleIndia vs South AfricaPM ModiXiaomi Mi Band 4 Review
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss