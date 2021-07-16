Breaking news: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K
JUL 16, 2021 07:02 AM IST
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of six states today, review Covid-19 situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday chair a virtual meeting with chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Maharashtra where coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are on the rise, officials familiar with the development informed HT earlier this week. Read more
JUL 16, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Thailand sees record jump in daily Covid-19 cases at 9,692; tally nearing 382,000
Thailand on Friday saw a record jump in its daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 9,692 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 381,907. As many as 67 people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 3,099.
JUL 16, 2021 05:38 AM IST
Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Srinagar
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city on Friday. A police official told news agency PTI that the security forces launched a a cordon and search operation in Danmar area, falling along Safakadal-Soura road in the early hours of Friday after they received the information about presence of militants. The official added that 2-3 militants are believed to be trapped inside the cordoned area and no casualties have been reported so far.