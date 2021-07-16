Home / India News / Breaking news: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K
Live

Breaking news: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K

Breaking News Updates July 16, 2021
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 07:02 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 16, 2021 07:02 AM IST

    PM Modi to meet chief ministers of six states today, review Covid-19 situation

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday chair a virtual meeting with chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Maharashtra where coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases are on the rise, officials familiar with the development informed HT earlier this week. Read more

  • JUL 16, 2021 06:36 AM IST

    Thailand sees record jump in daily Covid-19 cases at 9,692; tally nearing 382,000

    Thailand on Friday saw a record jump in its daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 9,692 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 381,907. As many as 67 people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 3,099.

  • JUL 16, 2021 05:38 AM IST

    Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Srinagar

    An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city on Friday. A police official told news agency PTI that the security forces launched a a cordon and search operation in Danmar area, falling along Safakadal-Soura road in the early hours of Friday after they received the information about presence of militants. The official added that 2-3 militants are believed to be trapped inside the cordoned area and no casualties have been reported so far.

india news

Sabarimala temple to open for monthly rituals from today, but conditions apply

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 06:56 AM IST
Lord Ayappa temple in Kerala's Sabarimala would be opened for its monthly puja rituals from July 17 to 21. No more than 5,000 devotees will be allowed, all of who must produce their negative Covid-19 test reports issued within the past 48 hours.
india news

Haryana schools to reopen for classes 9-12 from today. Details here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Schools in Haryana, following their reopening, have been instructed to strictly adhere to all coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related protocols. Officials must enforce appropriate behaviour in the school premises, including the use of face masks, sanitisers, and maintaining social distancing.
india news

Covid-19 third wave likely by August-end, will be less severe than second: ICMR

Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 05:52 AM IST
The Covid-19 third wave could also be brought about by the premature easing of Covid-19 curbs by states, Panda said.
india news

PM Modi to meet chief ministers of six states today, review Covid-19 situation

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 05:39 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in another Covid-19 review meet earlier this week, expressed his concerns over the influx of unmasked tourists at hill stations and marketplaces, calling for greater emphasis on micro-containment zones.
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.