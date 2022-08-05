Live
Breaking: Shots fired inside Minnesota mall, suspect flees scene
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 05:45 AM IST
Aug 05, 2022 05:43 AM IST
Shooting reported in Minnesota mall, suspect flees scene
Several shots were fired inside the Mall of America (MOA) in Bloomington, Minnesota in the US.
The suspect fled the mall on foot and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses. At this time we have not located a victim, said Bloomington Police.
Delhi reports 2,202 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 11.84%
Published on Aug 05, 2022 01:51 AM IST
With no fresh COVID death reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll in the city stood at 26,325.
ANI |
All-women navy aircrew holds maiden mission in Arabian Sea
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 02:41 AM IST
In a first, an all-women navy aircrew carried out an independent maritime reconnaissance and surveillance mission in the north Arabian Sea on board a Dornier 228 aircraft on Wednesday, the Indian Navy announced on Thursday, saying that the women had “created history.”
PM Modi taking lead to fulfil COP26 promises: Govt to Delhi high court
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 02:53 AM IST
The Union government has taken enough efforts to fulfil the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2021 Glasgow climate summit (COP26) and the PM himself is taking the lead on the issue, the Centre told the Delhi high court on Thursday.
Experts hail removal of clause in wildlife bill over elephant trade
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 05:18 AM IST
Legal and wildlife experts are relieved that a provision of the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which made trading of elephants possible, has not made it to the Bill of 2022, passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
, New DelhiJayashree Nandi
HC rebukes OPS for seeking change of judge
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:32 AM IST
When the matter came up on Thursday, justice Ramaswamy strongly condemned the action of the lawyers and remarked it was a very cheap practice, scandalising the judiciary. It also amounted to undermining its authority.
, ChennaiPress Trust of India
NTA postpones CUET-UG in Kerala due to heavy rains
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:32 AM IST
The second phase of CUET-UG, which got under way in the rest of the country and nine cities abroad on Thursday, will continue until August 6. Nearly 680,000 lakh candidates had registered for the second phase of the test.
, New DelhiPress Trust of India
Andhra CM Jagan disburses ₹395 cr among small traders
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:31 AM IST
According to chief minister’s office, the scheme provides ₹10,000 each to small traders, vendors and artisans and so far the state government has provided ₹2,011 crores to 1503,558 families under the scheme to promote self-employment.
, AmaravatiAgencies
Ex-Kerala minister Thomas Isaac terms ED notice as harassment
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Confirming that summons have been sent to him again by the agency to appear before it on August 11, Isaac said this time round ED has sought from him details in the last 10 years regarding his bank accounts, assets, foreign remittances, the companies he is a director in, etc.
, ThiruvananthapuramPress Trust of India
HC seeks Kerala’s reply on plea against arrest for waiving black flags
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:30 AM IST
A bench of chief justice S Manikumar and justice Shaji P Chaly issued notice to the Kerala government, the state police chief and the SHO of the Palarivattom police station seeking their stand on the petition which also wants compensation for persons booked for waving black flags at chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in protest.
, KochiPress Trust of India
HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan in Hathras case
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 01:00 AM IST
The journalist was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on October 5, 2020, when he and three others were on their to Hathras village where a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered by four upper caste men a month earlier.
Red alert in 8 distts as rain continues to derail life in Kerala
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:29 AM IST
The IMD issued a red alert for the day in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur and orange alert in remaining districts except for Thiruvananthapuram where a yellow alert is in place.
, ThiruvananthapuramPress Trust of India
Tamil Nadu: 3 booked under NSA in fertility centres case
The case pertains to the girl’s oocyte being sold illegally to private fertility clinics by her mother and stepfather, a broker and a person, who forged the girl’s identity documents, including Aadhaar, to show that she was an adult and married.
Trade Union seeks Vizag plant merger with SAIL, govt says no
However, a section of trade unions argued that the merger of the RINL with SAIL will be a win-win situation for both.
Special court grants bail to main accused in gang rape of minor girl in Hyderabad
Saduddin Malik, 18, is the only major among the six other juvenile accused in the case. While four of the juveniles were granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on July 26, the fifth accused obtained bail from the Telangana high court on July 27.