Breaking: Shots fired inside Minnesota mall, suspect flees scene

Updated on Aug 05, 2022 05:45 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
  • Aug 05, 2022 05:43 AM IST

    Shooting reported in Minnesota mall, suspect flees scene

    Several shots were fired inside the Mall of America (MOA) in Bloomington, Minnesota in the US.

    The suspect fled the mall on foot and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses. At this time we have not located a victim, said Bloomington Police.

Delhi reports 2,202 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 11.84%

india news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 01:51 AM IST
With no fresh COVID death reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll in the city stood at 26,325.
Delhi reports 2,202 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 11.84%. (File Photo)
Delhi reports 2,202 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 11.84%. (File Photo)
ANI |
Close Story

All-women navy aircrew holds maiden mission in Arabian Sea

india news
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 02:41 AM IST
In a first, an all-women navy aircrew carried out an independent maritime reconnaissance and surveillance mission in the north Arabian Sea on board a Dornier 228 aircraft on Wednesday, the Indian Navy announced on Thursday, saying that the women had “created history.”
The five women officers are based at the Naval Air Enclave in Porbandar.
The five women officers are based at the Naval Air Enclave in Porbandar.
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

PM Modi taking lead to fulfil COP26 promises: Govt to Delhi high court

india news
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 02:53 AM IST
The Union government has taken enough efforts to fulfil the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2021 Glasgow climate summit (COP26) and the PM himself is taking the lead on the issue, the Centre told the Delhi high court on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow in 2021. (AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow in 2021. (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Experts hail removal of clause in wildlife bill over elephant trade

india news
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 05:18 AM IST
Legal and wildlife experts are relieved that a provision of the Wildlife Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which made trading of elephants possible, has not made it to the Bill of 2022, passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Experts hail removal of clause in wildlife bill over elephant trade
Experts hail removal of clause in wildlife bill over elephant trade
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
Close Story

HC rebukes OPS for seeking change of judge

india news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:32 AM IST
When the matter came up on Thursday, justice Ramaswamy strongly condemned the action of the lawyers and remarked it was a very cheap practice, scandalising the judiciary. It also amounted to undermining its authority.
Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy of the Madras high court on Thursday took strong exception to ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his advocates approaching the chief justice of the HC on August 3, seeking transfer of their case pertaining to the party’s July 11 general council meeting to some other judge. (PTI)
Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy of the Madras high court on Thursday took strong exception to ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his advocates approaching the chief justice of the HC on August 3, seeking transfer of their case pertaining to the party’s July 11 general council meeting to some other judge. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Close Story

NTA postpones CUET-UG in Kerala due to heavy rains

india news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:32 AM IST
The second phase of CUET-UG, which got under way in the rest of the country and nine cities abroad on Thursday, will continue until August 6. Nearly 680,000 lakh candidates had registered for the second phase of the test.
The national testing agency (NTA) on Thursday postponed the CUET-UG in Kerala due to heavy rains in the state, officials said. (PTI)
The national testing agency (NTA) on Thursday postponed the CUET-UG in Kerala due to heavy rains in the state, officials said. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Close Story

Andhra CM Jagan disburses 395 cr among small traders

india news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:31 AM IST
According to chief minister’s office, the scheme provides 10,000 each to small traders, vendors and artisans and so far the state government has provided 2,011 crores to 1503,558 families under the scheme to promote self-employment.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy credited <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>395 crores to 395,000 beneficiaries under Jagananna Thodu scheme here on Wednesday besides an interest component of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.96 crore. (ANI)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy credited 395 crores to 395,000 beneficiaries under Jagananna Thodu scheme here on Wednesday besides an interest component of 15.96 crore. (ANI)
ByAgencies, Amaravati
Close Story

Ex-Kerala minister Thomas Isaac terms ED notice as harassment

india news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Confirming that summons have been sent to him again by the agency to appear before it on August 11, Isaac said this time round ED has sought from him details in the last 10 years regarding his bank accounts, assets, foreign remittances, the companies he is a director in, etc.
Senior CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Senior CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

HC seeks Kerala’s reply on plea against arrest for waiving black flags

india news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:30 AM IST
A bench of chief justice S Manikumar and justice Shaji P Chaly issued notice to the Kerala government, the state police chief and the SHO of the Palarivattom police station seeking their stand on the petition which also wants compensation for persons booked for waving black flags at chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in protest.
The Kerala high court has sought the response of the LDF government and the state police on a plea seeking a declaration that arrest and detention for waving black flags in protest is illegal and unconstitutional. (ANI)
The Kerala high court has sought the response of the LDF government and the state police on a plea seeking a declaration that arrest and detention for waving black flags in protest is illegal and unconstitutional. (ANI)
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi
Close Story

HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan in Hathras case

india news
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 01:00 AM IST
The journalist was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on October 5, 2020, when he and three others were on their to Hathras village where a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered by four upper caste men a month earlier.
Journalist Siddique Kappan was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on October 5, 2020 when he and three others were on their to Hathras village (PTI)
Journalist Siddique Kappan was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on October 5, 2020 when he and three others were on their to Hathras village (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Close Story

Red alert in 8 distts as rain continues to derail life in Kerala

india news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:29 AM IST
The IMD issued a red alert for the day in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur and orange alert in remaining districts except for Thiruvananthapuram where a yellow alert is in place.
A red alert was declared in 8 districts of Kerala on Thursday by the India meteorological department (IMD) as rains continued to lash various parts of the state and disrupted the day-to-day lives of the people as roads got flooded or caved in and many got displaced from their homes to relief camps. (PTI)
A red alert was declared in 8 districts of Kerala on Thursday by the India meteorological department (IMD) as rains continued to lash various parts of the state and disrupted the day-to-day lives of the people as roads got flooded or caved in and many got displaced from their homes to relief camps. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Tamil Nadu: 3 booked under NSA in fertility centres case

india news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:28 AM IST
The case pertains to the girl’s oocyte being sold illegally to private fertility clinics by her mother and stepfather, a broker and a person, who forged the girl’s identity documents, including Aadhaar, to show that she was an adult and married.
Tamil Nadu police have slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on three of the four people accused of illegally selling oocytes, also called the “egg”, of a 16-year-old girl to private fertility clinics, state health minister M Subramanian said on Thursday. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu police have slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on three of the four people accused of illegally selling oocytes, also called the “egg”, of a 16-year-old girl to private fertility clinics, state health minister M Subramanian said on Thursday. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story

Trade Union seeks Vizag plant merger with SAIL, govt says no

india news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:28 AM IST
However, a section of trade unions argued that the merger of the RINL with SAIL will be a win-win situation for both.
In the last ditch attempt to stall the central government’s move to privatise Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), also known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the employees’ associations have put forth a proposal to merge it with another public sector steel giant Steel Authority of India Ltd,(SAIL). (PTI)
In the last ditch attempt to stall the central government’s move to privatise Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), also known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the employees’ associations have put forth a proposal to merge it with another public sector steel giant Steel Authority of India Ltd,(SAIL). (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Special court grants bail to main accused in gang rape of minor girl in Hyderabad

india news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Saduddin Malik, 18, is the only major among the six other juvenile accused in the case. While four of the juveniles were granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on July 26, the fifth accused obtained bail from the Telangana high court on July 27.
A special court dealing with the cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Hyderabad on Wednesday granted bail to key accused Saduddin Malik in connection with the gang-rape case of a minor girl in the upscale Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on May 28. (Representative Photo)
A special court dealing with the cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Hyderabad on Wednesday granted bail to key accused Saduddin Malik in connection with the gang-rape case of a minor girl in the upscale Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on May 28. (Representative Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
Friday, August 05, 2022
