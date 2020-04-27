CDC, top US health body, adds 6 new symptoms of coronavirus

india

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 13:07 IST

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US’ top public health body, has added six new symptoms, which it said could be signs of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), even as experts continue to study the virus and the disease it causes.

CDC has said the six new symptoms are chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

It had earlier said fever, cough and shortness of breath were the symptoms of the deadly disease, which has infected 2,971,477 people and killed 206,544 across the world. Shortness of breath was later changed to “shortness of breath or difficulty breathing” by the body.

“People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus,” CDC said on its website.

The body also described a set of emergency warning signs that should warrant immediate medical attention, including trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face.

This list is not totally inclusive—others who have experienced COVID-19 reported an array of symptoms, according to CDC.

The health agency clarified that a runny nose rarely occurs with Covid-19 and sneezing is still not a symptom of the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and CDC had first urged people to be on the lookout for fever, dry cough and breathing difficulties. After that people reported losing their sense of taste and smell and then came sporadic cases of gastrointestinal issues, such as diarrhoea.

Purple or blue lesions on people’s feet and toes, most commonly appearing in children and young adults, dubbed “Covid toes” have also been seen.

Some doctors reported the virus may trigger sudden strokes in adults in their 30s and 40s, which could be a result of blood clotting issues.

Doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital noticed detected signs of blood thickening and clotting in different organs of Covid-19 patients as the coronavirus infections spread through New York City in late March.