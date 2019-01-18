Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh to lead Andhra delegation to World Economic Forum

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son and state IT minister Nara Lokesh will lead a delegation of officials and industrialists to the World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland.

This is for the first time that Lokesh would be representing Andhra Pradesh at the WEF after Naidu, who had been attending the meetings regularly, opted out this time due to official and political engagements.

State finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu also will not be attending due to prior engagements, an official release in Hyderabad said.

According to the official release, Lokesh’s visit is aimed at strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s network with the global investment community, explore possibilities of collaboration and promote the state as an investment destination. He will be speaking in as many as 12 sessions, besides participating in 30 high-level bilateral meetings.

Andhra Pradesh has set its lounge at Davos showcasing the prowess, strength, citizens, economy and culture of the state. It will also host the Annual Global CEO Roundtable, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and government of Andhra Pradesh, the release added.

The 49th WEF annual meeting is expected to be attended by over 3,000 leaders across the world, including India, from January 22 to 25.

