Chennai Metro Phase-2 gets Cabinet approval

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the ministry of housing and urban affairs’ proposal regarding Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, which will include three corridors. Chennai Metro. (Sourced)

The approved lines will stretch over a total length of 118.9 kilometers, featuring 128 stations. The project, with an estimated completion cost of ₹63,246 crore, is expected to be finished by 2027. Once fully operational, Phase-II will expand Chennai’s metro rail network to 173 kilometers.

The development comes days after the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government sought ₹7,425 crore central funding, as approved by the Public Investment Board.

On September 7, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin handed over a 15-page memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking central funding. The memo covered three issues that have been consistently demanded by the state including the 50% equity in sharing the metro phase 2 project.

Reacting to the announcement, Stalin posted on X: “Thank you, Hon’ble PM, for accepting our request. This long pending demand of the people of Tamil Nadu having been addressed now, we are confident of completing the project at the earliest!”

According to the union government’s metro policy, centrally approved metro projects are funded equally by the Government of India and the state, along with contributions from bilateral agencies. In this instance, the state government had taken a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) without linking the union government.

These three corridors will pass through major areas at Madhavaram, Perambur, Thirumayilai, Adyar, Sholinganallur, SIPCOT, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Porur, Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, St. Thomas Mount which houses large number of industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional establishments and provides effective public transportation for IT workers. The cabinet note said that as part of this metro works, multi-modal integration facilities will be made ready in 21 locations.

AV Venugopal, manager - healthy streets and partnerships, Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) in Chennai said the proposed multimodal integrations at 21 locations will ensure a comfortable user experience and in turn increase the uptake of metro as well as sustainable modes of transport in the city. “As we celebrate the approval of funding for the Phase 2 of the Chennai metro project, this is a great opportunity to enhance urban mobility further in the city. It is essential, that the metro network is seamlessly integrated with a first and last mile network of walking, cycling, and public transport system to create a truly inclusive and efficient mobility ecosystem that benefits everyone,” he said.

Similarly, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, a citizen rights platform, welcomed the decision of the Union cabinet. “All this while there was confusion if the centre would be funding the project. Now that there is clarity, hopefully the works that are delayed for long will also take off.”