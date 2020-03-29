Coronavirus cases near 200 in Maharashtra, Kerala: A look at statewise Covid-19 tally

india

The number of coronavirus cases in the country, as reported by various states, crossed over 1,000 on Saturday. However, as per the latest official figures released by the health ministry, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India stands at 979 which includes 867 active cases, 86 cases of recoveries and 25 deaths.

Maharashtra and Kerala continue to sit at the top of the Covid-19 tally with the most number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s a statewise breakup of coronavirus active cases, deaths and recoveries across the country as per the ministry of health.

Maharashtra

With 186 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by Covid-19 infection. The state has registered 6 coronavirus deaths so far while 25 patients have been recovered and released.

Kerala

The southern state has 182 positive cases of coronavirus as per the latest data by the Ministry of Health. The state has witnessed one Covid-19 death. 15 people have successfully recovered.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 76 Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths. 5 people have been cured and discharged.

Telangana

66 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported here so far. One person has made a recovery from the virus while one person has died of Covid-19 in the state.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 53 coronavirus cases and no recoveries so far. As many as 4 people have died from the infection in the state.

Rajasthan

The state has 54 positive cases of coronavirus with no reported cases of fatalities. Three patients have recovered from the infection.

Uttar Pradesh

55 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 11 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh, no one had died from the infection here.

Delhi

As many as 39 people have been tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. Two people have died from the infection while 6 people have made a recovery.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged citizens not to step out of their homes and has assured that no one will go to sleep on an empty stomach. He also assured a smooth supply of all essential commodities across the National Capital Territory and said that the administration is prepared to handle 100 Covid-19 cases in a day.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 33 and 38 Covid-19 cases respectively. While one person has died of coronavirus in Punjab, Haryana has seen no deaths. 12 people have been recovered from coronavirus in Haryana, one in Punjab.

Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh

The southern state has registered 42 Covid-19 cases and seen two recoveries. Madhya Pradesh closely follows with 30 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. While Tamil Nadu has seen one patient die from Covid-19, two people have died in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides this, Jammu and Kashmir has 31 positive cases of coronavirus. One person has died from the infection while one was cured. Andhra Pradesh has 14 positive Covid-19 patients and one case of recovery. West Bengal has 17 people who tested positive for the infection with one death.

In Chandigarh, 8 people were found infected from Covid-19. Chhattisgarh has recorded 6 cases of coronavirus. In Bihar, 9 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died.

Uttarakhand has 6 coronavirus patients, one person has recovered from the virus. Goa and Himachal Pradesh have recorded 3 cases each, one patient has died in Himachal. Odisha also has three Covid-19 positive patients. Andaman has recorded 9 coronavirus cases.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Manipur, Mizoram and Pondicherry.

On Sunday, India entered the fifth day of the 21-day long nationwide coronavirus lockdown announced by PM Modi to break the chain of Covid-19 infections in the country.