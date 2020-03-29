Coronavirus cases soar over 1,000, PM launches fund to combat Covid-19 crisis: Key developments

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 10:29 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 1,000 on Saturday. However, as per the official figures released by the health ministry, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India stands at 978 which includes 867 active cases, 86 cases of recoveries and 25 deaths. Maharashtra and Kerala continue to struggle with Covid-19 as states with the maximum number of infected patients.

On Sunday, India entered the fifth day of the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown. Migrant workers and daily wage earners stranded away from their homeland amid the lockdown have been taking desperate measures to return to their homes. Central and State governments are providing support to ensure they reach their native lands.

Here are key developments:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio address to the nation ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today and talk about the prevailing Covid-19 crisis. Today’s episode will focus on the situation prevailing in the country in the wake of Covid-19.

2. PM Modi has announced the launch of a new fund to combat the coronavirus crisis. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was among the first ones to pledge to the fund. Kumar has offered Rs 25 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES).

3. Thousands of migrant workers gather at Delhi’s Anand Vihar inter-state bus terminal in the hope of getting buses to neighbouring states.

4. 10 people hospitalised with acute pneumonia tested positive for Covid-19. They had no travel history or contact with any infected person. The ICMR said there are few, sporadic cases but numbers not high to declare community transmission.

5. Experts fear migration of workers could trigger the spread of Covid-19 disease in villages.

6. India needs at least 38 million masks and 6.2 million pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) says a report.

7. The government will procure a million masks from other countries and has also been in talks with Indian companies for manufacturing more Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) such as coveralls, goggles, gloves and masks, used by medical staff to protect themselves while performing Covid-19 tests or treating patients.

8. Ministry of Railways is working to turn idled trains into Covid-19 wards

9. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to contribute Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance fund.

10. Power ministry said state-run power firms will continue to supply electricity to distribution companies including those with payments due.