PM to focus on prevailing COVID-19 situation in 'Mann Ki Baat' today

PM to focus on prevailing COVID-19 situation in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today

“Tune in tomorrow at 11. Tomorrow’s episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19. #MannKiBaat,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Saturday.

Mar 29, 2020
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am amid nationwide lockdown in the country in the view of novel coronavirus.

Today’s episode will focus on the situation prevailing in the country in the wake of COVID-19.

During his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister announced a 21-day nationwide to contain the spread of the deadly virus. He said that “social distancing” is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

Prime Minister had said that the world is going through a serious phase and citizens have fought the novel coronavirus epidemic firmly. He also requested senior citizens to remain indoors for the next few weeks.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had earlier said there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 died due to the virus.

