Coronavirus update: 61-year-old woman dies in Gujarat’s Surat; death toll at 11

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 07:08 IST

The death toll due to the coronavirus disease reached 11 in Gujarat on Sunday after a 61-year-old woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died in Surat, news agency ANI reported.

There are 108 Covid-19 patients in the state after 13 more people tested positive in Gujarat on Saturday.

A 67-year-old woman had died in an Ahmedabad hospital on Saturday. Officials said the woman, who was admitted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital on March 28, was on a ventilator.

Her husband is also a coronavirus positive case with a travel history to Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Also read: What you need to know today

Jayanti Ravi, Gujarat’s principal secretary (health), said on Saturday four more Covid-19 patients were discharged, one of them in Vadodara and three others in Gandhinagar, including an 80-year-old woman who also suffered from diabetes and other diseases.

So far, 14 patients have been discharged in the state, she said.

Ahmedabad has reported the highest number of cases at 45, followed by Surat and Gandhinagar at 13 each, Rajkot at 10, Vadodara and Bhavnagar at nine each, Porbandar at three, Gir Somnath at two, and Kutch, Patan, Panchmahal and Mehsana at one each.

According to officials, 2139 samples have been tested so far in Gujarat and 2018 have tested negative while the result of 16 is awaited.

(With agency inputs)