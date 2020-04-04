Woman dies of Covid-19 in Ahmedabad; Gujarat death toll rises to 10

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 13:19 IST

A woman, who had contracted Covid-19, has died in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, taking the death toll because of the coronavirus disease in the state to 10, reports said on Saturday.

Ten more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gujarat, which now has 105 patients of the respiratory illness, news agency ANI said.

A man from Bhavnagar, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, is also among the dead in the state.

News agency PTI said police have traced 19 more people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in March. Shivanand Jha, the director-general of police, said all the 19 are residents of Ahmedabad city and have been sent to quarantine facilities.

Of the 103 Tablighi Jamaat members identified and quarantined so far, 57 are from Ahmedabad, 20 from Bhavnagar, 12 from Mehsana, eight from Surat, four from Botad and two from Navsari.

Police are searching for others from the state who might have attended the gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz last month but did not disclose it to authorities, Jha said.

One of the Tablighi Jamaat participants traced in the state on Friday has already been diagnosed as coronavirus positive and admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, Jha said.

The congregation in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi has become a hotspot of the coronavirus infection.

(With agency inputs)