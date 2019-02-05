‘Country not run by guns and gaurakshaks’: Mamata on Supreme Court order

Welcoming the Supreme Court order directing Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the nation is not run by the gun and gaurakshaks.

The 64-year-old Trinamool Congress leader has been holding a protest at Esplanade in Kolkata against the CBI for the last three days.

“I think it’s our moral victory. We have respect for the judiciary. This order was passed earlier also that they can call mutually. Rajeev Kumar never said I will not be available,” she said.

Claiming that the CBI officers who had gone to Rajeev Kumar’s house on Sunday evening had gone there to arrest him, she said, “The court said no arrest. We are grateful for the order.”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Rajeev Kumar to cooperate with the CBI in the Saradha probe and told the CBI that they can’t arrest him.

Mamata Banerjee said the court order was a victory of democracy. “We are not against officers of any investigative agency. They are also our brothers and sisters. But they should not be used politically.”

In an attack on the NDA government at the Centre, the Trinamool Congres chief said the message has reached the grassroots that Modi will not return to power in 2019.

“The country is not run by the gun and gaurakshaks. The country has to run with the help of the Constitution,” she said.

Mamata said she had the support of many opposition leaders in the fight against the central government. “Chandrababu Naidu is coming today (at the dharna stage). I am not alone. I shall discuss with Naveen Patnaikji also. He also gave me support.I will consult them and let you know (our next step),” she said.

On the CBI probe into the chit fund cases, Mamata said, “It’s a six year-old case. It happened in the era of the CPI(M). We arrested Sudipta Sen. We set up the judicial commission which returned Rs 300 crore. And they allege that we are responsible.”

The West Bengal CM alleged that the BJP was targeting its political opponents. “So many people are involved in the chit funds. Babul Supriyo said I am a rose of the Rose Valley group. Has anything happened to him?”

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 12:52 IST