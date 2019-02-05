Mamata Banerjee vs CBI Live updates: Calcutta HC adjourns hearing in Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar case till Thursday

A stand-off between the Kolkata Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that began over the weekend exploded into a controversy that reached Parliament, the Supreme Court and the Calcutta high court on Monday, raising political tensions as Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee — while at a sit-in she began the night before — and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) traded sharp allegations.

The confrontation was triggered by a CBI team’s attempts to question commissioner of police, Kolkata, Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam on Sunday evening – a move that Banerjee said was out of vendetta.

The CBI approached the Supreme Court saying Kolkata Police commissioner Kumar was a potential accused in the Saradha chit fund scam and claimed the local police could be destroying crucial evidence. The Supreme Court will hear the plea of the investigation agency today.

Follow live updates here:

10:51 am IST Calcutta HC adjourns hearing in Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar case till Thursday Calcutta Hihgh Court adjourns hearing in Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar case till Thursday as the Supreme Court is seized of the matter.





10:38 am IST Have proof against cops, politicians: CBI files affidavit in SC CBI files affidavit in the Supreme Court alleging there are several incriminating material/correspondence that was collected during the investigation by the CBI against the senior police officials as well as senior politicians, according to news agency ANI.





10:30 am IST Mamata’s dharna enters third day West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s sit-in against the CBI’s attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams continued for the third day on Tuesday. Banerjee sat on a “Save India” dharna in front of Metro Cinema in the heart of the city on Sunday night insisting that the latest CBI action was tantamount to stifling the spirit of “Constitution and federalism” in the country. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu are expected to visit the dharna site at Metro Channel on Tuesday, sources said.





10:20 am IST Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to visit Kolkata meet Mamata Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday will visit Kolkata to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and express his solidarity. After presentation of the Vote-on-Account budget in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Naidu will fly to Kolkata, where Banerjee continues her sit-in to protest against the attempted raid by the CBI on the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Naidu will reach Kolkata around 3.30 p.m. and meet Banerjee and extend his support.





10:05 am IST Jaitley slams opposition for backing Mamata Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday slammed opposition parties backing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ongoing sit-in protest against the Centre and called them the “Kleptocrat’s Club” that “aspires to capture the reigns of India”. In a blog, Jaitley hit out at Banerjee, dubbing her act as a “disproportionate over reaction” aimed at projecting herself as a “nucleus” of opposition parties. “Mamata Banerjee’s disproportionate over-reaction to the CBI wanting to interrogate the Kolkata Police chief has flagged several issues for a public discourse. The most important being that a Kleptocrat’s Club now aspires to capture the reigns of India,” he said.





10:00 am IST Mamata vs CBI escalates into Opposition against Modi govt A political firestorm raged Monday as Mamata Banerjee’s sit-in protest against CBI’s bid to question Kolkata police chief in chit fund scam cases entered the second day, with the West Bengal Chief Minister declaring her agitation to save the “Constitution and country” will go on and she was ready to face the consequences. Virtually all opposition parties rallied behind Banerjee’s direct confrontation with the Modi government, even as the BJP called it an “alliance of corrupt” and Home Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that developments in West Bengal were indicative of a “breakdown of the Constitution”.



