You imagine PM Modi to focus on jobs, inflation. He's photographing cheetahs: Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was focused on releasing cheetahs in the wild instead of worrying over rising prices and unemployment in the country.

The Wayanad MP who is leading the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra said the Modi-led government was systematically attacking small, medium businesses, farmers and the labourers.

Gandhi was addressing a rally as part of the nationwide foot march that culminated for the day at Cheppad near Haripad in Kerala.

Also read | Rahul's ‘16 crore jobs’ dig at PM Modi as Cheetahs return to India

"It's absurd. The problems of the nation are unemployment and prices. But the PM is releasing cheetahs in the wild. You imagine the Prime Minister should be spending his time resolving the unemployment crisis and resolving the price rise issues. But he is busy photographing cheetahs," the former Congress president said.

The Congress observed 'National Unemployment Day' on Saturday that coincided with Modi's 72nd birthday and organised various forms of protests, including dance performances, street plays, banners during the yatra.

Gandhi said the country's youth are dying by suicide because they cannot find employment. "Imagine a country where our youngsters are committing suicide because they cannot find jobs. Imagine a country where two or three businessmen control the entire wealth. Any business they want to, they can enter and do it. They can squeeze anyone out of any business. Why? Because they are close to the leadership of the country," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the BJP and its parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), have created an atmosphere of hate in the country, but the streets of Kerala were free of it. He said in Kerala he could see only love and affection and unity due to the preachings of social reformers like Sree Narayan Guru, Chattambi Swamikal and Mahatma Ayyankali.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Yatra has so far covered 201km. "201 kms covered in 10 days.Bharat Yatris walked 20 kms since morning. Turnout of crowds to witness the yatra has continued to swell in numbers. The overriding issue throughout the day is one of the main themes of the #BharatJodoYatra — unite to break the shackles of unemployment!" the Rajya Sabha MP wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered on either side of the National Highway to greet Gandhi. Senior Congress leaders, including Kodikkunnil Suresh, K Muraleedharan, KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, accompanied Gandhi.

The Congress' 3,570 km and 150-day foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON