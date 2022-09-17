Here is how Congress says country’s youth celebrated birthday of PM Modi

The Congress said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday is being celebrated as 'National Unemployment Day' by the country's youth.

Modi turned 72 today and his birthday is celebrated in a grand way by the BJP for 16 days as "Seva Pakhwara" (service fortnight).

In a video on Twitter, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “He (Modi) promised to provide about two crore jobs annually, but instead only seven lakh people have been given employment in the last eight years."

Calling unemployment a huge cause of concern, she said despite India being the youngest country in the world, 60 per cent of the country's working-age population is either unemployed or not looking for work.

She also raked up the BCCI's decision - which was also accepted by the Supreme Court- to extend the tenures of president Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, son of Union home minister Amit Shah, among other office bearers.

She said the government was not addressing the issue of unemployment among the masses but was only interested in Jay Shah, whose tenure with the cash-rich cricket board will be extended by three years following the recent amendments to its constitution.

While welcoming the Modi government’s move to reintroduce cheetahs from Namibia in the country, Shrinate said the project was initiated by the Congress-led UPA government in 2008. She added that the project was only executed under the current regime due to a series of setbacks as she attacked the government for taking credit for the same.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also dubbed Modi’s move to release Cheetahs in a Madhya Pradesh national park as a "tactic to divert attention" from the grand old party's "immensely successful" 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Ramesh said the BJP's "dirty tricks department" had been working overtime for the last few days to throw a spanner in the Congress yatra.

"It has been 10 days since the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' started, and the spontaneous response we received showed that the initiative is turning out to be immensely successful.

