PM Modi appeals for ‘standing ovation’ for Cheetahs brought from Africa. Watch

india news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 03:48 PM IST

Earlier in the day, PM Modi released the eight Cheetahs that were brought from Africa’s Namibia in the Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi appeals for ‘standing ovation’ for Cheetahs brought from Africa(ANI)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged all the “countrymen” to give a standing ovation and “warmly welcome” the eight Cheetahs that have arrived in India. Addressing a program of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur, PM Modi said, “Eight Cheetahs that have arrived in India from Namibia today after almost 75 years are our guests”.

“I urge all of you, all countrymen to give them a standing ovation and warmly welcome them,” he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi released the eight Cheetahs that were brought from Africa’s Namibia in the Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh. Out of the total eight, five cheetahs are female, between two and five years of age, and three are males between 4.5 and 5.5 years of age. The big cats were taken to the national park on Air Force choppers after a Boeing 747-400 aircraft landed in Gwalior at around 7:55 am.

Addressing the citizens on the release of the big cats, PM Modi called it a "historic day".

“Cheetahs have come back to our land after decades. On this historic day, I want to congratulate all Indians and also thank the government of Namibia. This could not have been possible without their help,” he said.

The release of the big cats by the Prime Minister coincides with his 72nd birthday. It is a part of his efforts to “revitalize and diversify India’s wildlife and its habitat”, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

