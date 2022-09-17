'Historic': PM releases 8 cheetahs brought from Namibia in MP's national park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released eight Cheetahs - brought from Africa’s Namibia - in the Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh. The arrival of the big cats in India - which has been dubbed as “historic,” considering Cheetahs went extinct in 1952 in the country - coincides with PM Modi’s 72nd birthday celebrations countrywide.

“On his birthday, there can’t be a bigger gift for Madhya Pradesh,” chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted while speaking to news agency ANI earlier. “Cheetah had gone extinct. This is the most remarkable achievement for wildlife in this century. This would boost tourism. We thank PM Modi on behalf of the state.”

Five of the eight cheetahs are female, between 2 and 5 years of age, and three are males between 4.5 and 5.5 years of age. After a Boeing 747-400 aircraft landed in Gwalior at around 7:55 am on Saturday morning, the big cats were taken to the national park on Air Force choppers.

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia - tweeting some visuals - wrote: "The cheetahs have arrived in their new home- KUNO - heavenly habitat for our cats! (sic)" "This is for the first time that after ages re-introduction of Cheetahs is taking place in the world. It will encourage tourists & will promote tourism. The region will surely become an attraction among wildlife enthusiasts," he had earlier told ANI.

The release of wild Cheetahs by the Prime Minister in Kuno National Park is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India’s wildlife and its habitat, a statement from his office highlighted.

