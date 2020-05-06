‘Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra matter of concern, will hold meeting with CM’: Health minister

india

Updated: May 06, 2020 13:15 IST

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday expressed concern over the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra and said he will hold a meeting soon with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the course of action.

“The situation in Maharashtra is certainly a matter of concern right now as 34 out of 36 districts are affected by Covid-19,” Vardhan told reporters on Wednesday.

“I will hold a meeting with CM as well to discuss further course of action to control spread of the virus in the state,” the health minister added.

The situation in Maharashtra is certainly a matter of concern right now as 34 out of 36 districts are affected by #COVID19. I will hold a meeting with CM as well to discuss further course of action to control spread of the virus in state: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan pic.twitter.com/g2Ez09pNLM — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country with 15,525 total Covid-19 cases. Nearly 2,819 have recovered from the disease in the state or have been discharged from hospitals while 617 patients have succumbed to death.

Also read: ‘What will happen after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt

Mumbai, Pune and Thane are the worst affected regions in Maharashtra. While Mumbai has reported nearly 10,000 coronavirus cases so far (9,945), Pune has over 2,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,404 are infected in Thane.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 49,000-mark on Wednesday with 49,391 people infected across India. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 33,514 active coronavirus cases in the country, 14,182 patients have been cured or discharged while 1,694 people have died from the deadly contagion.

The virus has infected more than 3 million people across the globe. More than 2.5 lakh people have died due to Covid-19 across the globe while more than one million patients have recovered from the disease.