‘What will happen after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:39 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Wednesday that the party seeks to know what criteria the government is using to judge how long lockdown will continue. She was speaking at a meeting of chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states.

“After May 17, what? And after, May 17 How? What criteria is the government using to judge how long the lockdown is to continue,” she said during the meeting.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was also present at the meeting, said, “We need to know what will happen after lockdown 3.0.”

Sonia Gandhi discussed the impact of coronavirus pandemic with chief ministers of party-ruled states on Wednesday and assessed the steps taken by them to contain the pandemic.

She also discussed the issue of migrant labourers and workers stranded at various places and steps taken by the states in bringing them back to their home towns. Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

Gandhi had announced on Monday that the state units of Congress party would pay for the train fares of migrant workers as they prepare to go back to their homes in different parts of the country. She also criticised the central government for charging them for their travel by train.

The Congress chief has so far written seven letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since March 23 on different issues, including seeking safe and free travel of stranded workers to their home towns.

The Congress has repeatedly been raising the issue of stranded migrant workers with both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attacking the Centre for its “failure to put in place a humane policy” to send them back to their homes.

Sonia Gandhi has also formed an eleven-member consultative group under the chairmanship of Manmohan Singh to discuss various issue arising out of the coronavirus crisis.