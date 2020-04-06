Covid-19 state tally: Cases in Maharashtra near 800, no patients in 4 northeast states

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:00 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed 4,000 on Monday. As per the latest figures by the Ministry of Health, Covid-19 cases in the country stand at 4,067 including 3,666 active cases and 109 deaths. As many as 291 people have recovered from the infection.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi continue to be the worst-hit while northeast states like Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Nagaland have not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Here’s the statewise breakup of coronavirus cases, fatalities and patient recovery as per the data shared by the health ministry.

Maharashtra

With 690 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 45 deaths so far while 42 patients have recovered. The total in Maharashtra nears 800 including active cases, deaths and recoveries.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country which now stand at a whopping 571. Tamil Nadu has seen 8 recoveries and 5 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi

Delhi closely follows with the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 503 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. 7 people have died from the infection while 18 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Telangana

321 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 34 people have made a recovery from the virus while seven people have died from Covid-19.

Kerala

With 314 coronavirus cases, Kerala is the fifth most coronavirus-affected state in the country. As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, Kerala has witnessed two deaths due to Covid-19 while 55 people have successfully recovered.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 253 on Monday. The state has reported no cases of fatalities. 21 patients have recovered from the infection.

Uttar Pradesh

227 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 19 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, two have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed a sudden spike in its Covid-19 cases. 226 positive Covid-19 patients have been reported in the state and one case of recovery. Three people have died.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 165 positive cases of coronavirus. 9 people have died from Covid-19 here.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 151 Covid-19 cases and four deaths. 12 people have been cured and discharged.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 122 coronavirus cases and 18 recoveries so far. 12 people have died from the infection in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 106. Two people have died from the infection while four were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 84 and 68 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 6 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen one death. Twenty-five people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 4 in Punjab.

80 people have been affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus in West Bengal. There have been three deaths and ten recoveries in the state. In Chandigarh, 18 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease. Andaman has recorded 10 coronavirus cases. Chhattisgarh has recorded nine cases of coronavirus, and three people have recovered. In Bihar, 30 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died.

Assam has reported 26 Covid-19 cases. Uttarakhand has 26 coronavirus patients, four patients have recovered from the infection. Odisha has 21 Covid-19 positive patients while Ladakh has 14.

Goa has reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease. Himachal Pradesh has 13 cases, one patient has died and one has recovered. Pondicherry has reported five cases, one has recovered. Two coronavirus cases have been reported in Manipur.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

India is under a 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown announced by PM Modi to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the country. The country entered the 13th day of the three-week lockdown on Monday. The 21-day lockdown will end on April 14.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.