Number of coronavirus infected people in India rises to 4,067, death toll touches 109

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 10:24 IST

India on Monday morning reported 109 Covid-19 related deaths and 4067 coronavirus disease patients across the country as it entered the 13th day of the national lockdown in place to break the chain of infections.

The Union health ministry figures at 9am show there are 3666 active cases of Covid-19 and that 291 people have been cured or discharged till date. This is up from 3577 cases and 83 deaths, according to the health ministry data, on Sunday.

The Centre said on Sunday that the doubling rate of the pathogen’s spread was at 4.1 days and it said would have stood at 7.4 if not for the Nizamuddin hotspot.

The jump in the number of coronavirus infections, officials said, has been driven by the detection of thousands of people who attended the congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat, a Muslim missionary group, in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz last month.