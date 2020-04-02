PM, in video call with CMs, bats for staggered relaxations after lockdown ends

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:21 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked chief ministers to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the 21-day lockdown ends.

The prime minister, who asked chief ministers to send across suggestions on how to exit the lockdown, stressed on the importance of social distancing. India has “achieved some success” in limiting the spread of Covid-19, the prime minister told chief ministers at a conference with chief ministers via video conference.

This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second video conference with chief ministers on tackling the huge challenge posed by the coronavirus disease. The first was on March 20.

PM Modi, who heard the chief ministers praise the Centre for the nationwide lockdown ordered nearly 10 days ago, said the country’s common goal is to ensure minimum loss of life.

“In the next few weeks, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the areas of focus,” he said, emphasising on the necessity of maintaining supply of essential medical products, availability of raw material for manufacture of medicines and medical equipment.

PM Modi and other central government functionaries also stressed on enforcing the lockdown, helping the poor cope with food and contact tracing of people known to have been infected with the deadly virus, particularly in context of the Tablighi Jamaat participants.

Home Minister Amit Shah talked about the need to implement lockdown more strictly in some states and the importance of effective district level implementation of the guidelines issued by the Centre.

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan updated the chief ministers of the rise in number of cases in India. She also outlined the spread of cases from Nizamuddin Markaz and the Centre’s preparations to tackle medical cases arising out of further spread of the virus and need to break transmission chain in the districts with high number of confirmed cases.

