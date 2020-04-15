e-paper
Covid-19: WhatsApp misused the most, say Maharashtra Police; 55 'take down' notices issued

The Cyber Wing of the Maharashtra Police has registered 196 cases related to spreading of fake news and rumours during Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 09:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday said that 37 people have been arrested in connection with spreading of misinformation on Covid-19.
The cyber wing of the police in Maharashtra, worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, has issued 55 “Take Down” notices to various social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp etc to check the spread of rumours.

Thirty two objectionable posts have been removed and 114 others identified, reported news agency PTI quoting police officials. It also said that 37 people have been arrested.

The news agency further reported that WhatsApp was misused the most (in 93 cases), followed by Facebook (61 cases), TikTok (three cases) and Twitter (two cases) in spreading of hateful messages and rumours.

The total number of people infected by Covid-19 in Maharashtra rose to 2,684 on Tuesday after 350 new cases were reported, the state health department said.

Eighteen Covid-19 patients died during the day to take the toll of casualties to 178, the highest in the country.

A total of 259 people have recovered from the infection.

The Cyber Wing of the Maharashtra Police has registered 196 cases related to spreading of fake news, rumours and hateful messages as well as for circulation of misinformation till April 14, reported PTI.

Amid the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, there was a major scare on Tuesday after hundreds of migrant workers gathered at the Bandra West railway station demanding transport to go to their homes in different states. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3.

Hours after the incident, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray went on Facebook to tell workers that they are safe and that there is no need to worry. He said the Centre will make arrangements for their return as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

