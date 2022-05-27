Daily brief: Amid huge economic crisis, Sri Lanka raises need for bridge financing with India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Battling huge economic crisis, Sri Lanka raises need for bridge financing with India

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Sri Lankan high commissioner Milinda Moragoda on Friday discussed the possibility of increasing the assistance provided by New Delhi to allow the island nation to cope with a severe economic crisis. Read More

WHO fears community spread of Monkeypox, India says is prepared | 8 top points

More than 200 confirmed or suspected cases of Monkeypox have been reported from 20 countries, the World Health Organisation said on Friday. Read More

No WhatsApp link, no video records: 5 reasons why NCB gave Aryan Khan clean chit

Eight months after he was arrested by the Narcotics Bureau in the Mumbai drug bust case, Aryan Khan was on Friday given a clean chit by the special investigation team of the anti-drug agency. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son along with five others were not included in the chargesheet filed by the NCB. Read More

Monekypox spreads to over 20 nations; Global tally nears 200: Full list here

More than 20 countries across the globe have reported detections of Monkeypox cases so far taking the total tally to nearly 200, the World Health Organisation (WHO). Describing the outbreak as "endemic," the international health body said the vrius is so far in a “containable” state and proposed to create a stockpile to equitably share the limited vaccines and drugs available worldwide. Read More

Watch: Kohli's amazing 'spirit of cricket' gesture in Qualifier 2 makes fans stand and applause; Twitter salutes Virat

Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli may have been dismissed early in the Qualifier 2 game against Rajasthan Royals, but he did earn applause from fans for his ‘spirit of cricket’ gesture during the first over of the match. Read More

Aly Goni shares video of fans cheering for Johnny Depp outside courtroom, says he'd be 'trolled to death' in India

Television actor Aly Goni shared a video of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who is currently in news for an ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Read More

World Blood Cancer Day 2022: Oncologist busts common myths about blood cancer

Blood cancer is a type of cancer that affects your blood cells. There are different types of blood cancers including leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN). Read More

