Monekypox spreads to more than 20 nations amid alarm; Global tally nears 200: Full list here

An employee of the vaccine company Bavarian Nordic shows a picture of a vaccine virus on a display in a laboratory of the company in Martinsried near Munich, Germany(REUTERS)
Updated on May 27, 2022 08:56 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

More than 20 countries across the globe have reported detections of Monkeypox cases so far taking the total tally to nearly 200, the World Health Organisation (WHO). Describing the outbreak as "endemic," the international health body said the vrius is so far in a “containable” state and proposed to create a stockpile to equitably share the limited vaccines and drugs available worldwide.

During a public briefing on Friday, the UN health agency said there are still many unanswered questions about how the current disease arose, but there is no evidence that any genetic changes in the virus are responsible for the unprecedented epidemic.

Here is a list of countries which have reported Monkeypox cases so far:

United States: According to the news agency Reuters, the US has confirmed 11 cases of the viral disease after it logged nine additional cases in seven states on May 26. It had reported its first infection on May 18.

United Kingdom: The UK detected 14 new cases in England on May 24, taking the total number of identified cases to 70.

Canada: Canada has a total of 25 infections of Monkeypox. In the last 24 hours, 10 new cases have been reported.

Australia: The country on May 20 reported its first case of Monkeypox after a traveller who had recently returned from Britain tested positive. Another suspected case has also been identified.

Israel: As of Friday, Israel has only reported a single case of monkeypox. It was confirmed on May 21.

Spain: The European nation has so far logged 84 cases of disease. The number saw a significant rise on May 26 when the country logged 25 cases.

Portugal: Portugal on Friday confirmed 16 new cases, bringing the total to 74.

Sweden: So far, it has only one case of monkeypox which was reported on May 19.

France: The number of confirmed cases rose to five on May 25.

Belgium: As of Friday, the country has just two cases of Monkeypox, reported on May 20.

Germany: The country has confirmed three cases, with the first registered on May 20.

Italy: It has confirmed nine cases by May 26. It detected its first case on May 19.

Switzerland: It reported its first confirmed case on May 21.

Austria: It confirmed its first case on May 22.

Czech Republic: The country reported its first case on May 24.

Denmark: It reported its first case on May 23. The second was logged a day later.

Finland: On May 27, it confirmed its first case of the Monkeypox disease.

Netherlands: The country reported its first case on May 20. It has since confirmed "several" more patients, without stating the exact number, according to news agency Reuters.

Slovenia: On May 24, it reported its first case of the disease.

United Arab Emirates: The UAE has detected only one case of Monkeypox so far, according to the local media reports.

Argentina: It is among the countries that have just one case of the disease so far. On May 23, it reported its first case.

(With agency inputs)

